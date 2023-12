Fire breaks out on Russian nuclear ship Sevmorput but is quickly extinguished, authorities say

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s emergencies ministry says a fire broke out on a nuclear-powered container ship and icebreaker in the northern port of Murmansk but was quickly extinguished. The ministry said in statements on Telegram that the fire occurred late Sunday in a cabin of the Sevmorput vessel and spread to about 30 square meters (300 square feet). The ministry said the fire was put out about an hour after the initial report and that there were no injuries. The statement did not specify what caused the fire or how close it was to the ship’s reactor. The 260-meter (830-foot) Sevmorput is the only nuclear cargo ship in service.

