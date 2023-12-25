Marjorie Taylor Greene targeted by failed Christmas swatting attempt

Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been targeted with another swatting attempt at her Georgia residence. The Rome Police Department in Georgia quickly verified that the call was a hoax and did not send officers to Greene’s house. A man in New York called the Georgia suicide hotline on Christmas morning claiming that he had shot his girlfriend at Greene’s home and was going to kill himself next. Police say they contacted Greene’s security detail to confirm she was safe and that there was no emergency. Police also confirmed that Greene has been the target of roughly eight swatting attempts.

