Police in Serbia detain nearly 40 people as opposition plans more protests against election results
By JOVANA GEC
Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police said they have detained at least 38 people who took part in a protest against reported widespread irregularities during a recent general ballot that declared the governing populists winners of the parliamentary and local councils’ elections. With more protests planned for later on Monday, police warned they would not allow roads or bridges to be blocked in the capital, Belgarde. On Sunday evening, hundreds of protesters tried to enter Belgarde’s city council before riot police pushed them back using tear gas, pepper spray and batons. Claiming election fraud, particularly in the capital, Belgrade, opposition group Serbia Against Violence has been staging protests since the Dec.17 elections.