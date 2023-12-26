6-year-old boy traveling to visit grandma for Christmas put on wrong Spirit flight

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A 6-year-old boy who left on a flight to visit his grandmother was put on the wrong plane. When the grandmother, Maria Ramos, showed up on Thursday at the airport in Fort Myers, Florida, to greet her grandson who was flying for the first time from Philadelphia, she was told he wasn’t on the Spirit Airlines flight. She then got a call from her grandson from the airport in Orlando, telling her that he had landed. In a statement to WINK News, Spirit Airlines said the boy was under the supervision of an employee the entire time. The airline has apologized.

