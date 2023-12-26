A cyberattack targets Albanian Parliament’s data system, halting its work

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Parliament says hackers tried to get into its data system, resulting in a temporary halt in its services. Tuesday’s statement said the cyberattack, which happened on Monday, has not “touched the data of the system.” Local media said a cellphone provider and an air flight company were also targeted by Monday’s cyberattacks, allegedly from Iranian-based hackers called Homeland Justice, which could not be verified independently. Last year, Albania suffered a cyberattack that the government and multinational technology companies blamed on the Iranian Foreign Ministry. The attack was believed to be in retaliation for Albania sheltering exiled members of an Iranian opposition group. Albania then cut diplomatic relations with Iran, though Tehran denied it was behind the attack.

