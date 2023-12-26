A guesthouse blaze in Romania leaves 6 people dead and several others missing

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A huge fire at a guesthouse in Romania has left six people dead, including at least one child, and several others missing. Emergency intervention teams were deployed to the blaze that erupted on Tuesday morning in the village of Tohani. The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations says 26 people had been staying at the guesthouse. The initial death toll was four. Before the emergency authorities confirmed the fourth and fifth fatality shortly after noon, search and rescue teams had been set up to find five missing persons. It wasn’t immediately clear if the additional two dead had been among those listed as missing. There was no indication as to what caused the blaze.

