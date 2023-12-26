Atomic watchdog report says Iran is increasing production of highly enriched uranium

VIENNA (AP) — The International Atomic Energy Agency says in a report to member states that Iran has increased the rate at which it is producing near weapons-grade uranium in recent weeks. It reverses a previous slowdown that started in the middle of this year. The U.N. nuclear watchdog said its inspectors had verified the increased rate of production since the end of November at facilities in Natanz and Fordow to about 9 kilograms per month, up from 3 kilograms per month since June and representing a return to earlier levels of production. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.