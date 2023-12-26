Skip to Content
News

Police investigating early morning pursuit

By
Published 8:22 AM

Riverside County Sheriff's Department was involved in an early morning pursuit that began at 6:33 a.m. Deputies located a stolen vehicle in the area of San Luis Drive and Highway 111 when they attempted a traffic stop.

The pursuit began after the car failed to stop and was then involved in a car accident on Vista Chino in Palm Springs.

The suspects then ran away from the car and there is no word on arrests made.

Deputies have cleared the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Clarissa Ayala

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content