Police investigating early morning pursuit

Riverside County Sheriff's Department was involved in an early morning pursuit that began at 6:33 a.m. Deputies located a stolen vehicle in the area of San Luis Drive and Highway 111 when they attempted a traffic stop.

The pursuit began after the car failed to stop and was then involved in a car accident on Vista Chino in Palm Springs.

The suspects then ran away from the car and there is no word on arrests made.

Deputies have cleared the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.