Prosecutors oppose Sen. Bob Menendez’s effort to delay May bribery trial until July

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a judge should reject U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez’s request to delay his bribery trial by two months. Prosecutors argued against the postponement a week after defense lawyers offered multiple reasons why they say a trial of the New Jersey Democrat and codefendants, including his wife, should be delayed. Four defendants, including Menendez, have pleaded not guilty to bribery conspiracy. The senator, his wife and a third defendant have also pleaded not guilty to a charge that they conspired to utilize the senator as an agent of the Egyptian government. The trial is currently scheduled for May 6.

