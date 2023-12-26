Ukraine damages a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea after battlefield disappointments

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian warplanes damaged a Russian ship moored in the Black Sea off Crimea, both countries say. The attack bolsters Ukrainian morale after battlefield disappointments, and doubts about the future of Western aid. The planes fired guided missiles at the landing ship Novocherkassk, which is moored at a base in the city of Feodosia, Russia’s Defense Ministry says. Video on Russian and Ukrainian social media shows an explosion in the port. Ukrainian authorities claim the ship was destroyed. They said it was likely carrying ammunition including, possibly, drones.

