Add an old English twist to your holiday cocktails with sloe gin. Here are 4 recipes
By LOUISE DIXON
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — It’s a festive old English drink that you can have fun experimenting with. Sloe gin can be used in New Year’s Eve cocktails hot and cold, from a Hot Sloe Gin Punch or a spiked hot chocolate to the classic Sloe Gin Fizz, on ice. You can also forage for sloe berries and make a home batch. Sloe gin’s Christmas vibe comes from the fact that in England the berries ripen in the fall. Fans say its warm, earthy flavor fits the season. Other sloe gin drink ideas include a Hot Toddy with whiskey and a Sloe Gin Sour.