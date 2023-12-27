As pandemic unfolded, deaths of older adults in Pennsylvania rose steeply in abuse or neglect cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania saw a tenfold increase in deaths of older adults following an abuse or neglect complaint over the past few years. It came as COVID-19 ravaged the nation, complaints grew and local agencies struggled to keep caseworkers on staff. State data shows the increase went from 120 deaths reported in 2017 to almost 1,400 in 2022. The state Department of Aging and county-level agency officials blame a growing population of people 65 and older, an increase in complaints and the COVID-19 pandemic. But agencies also struggled to keep caseworkers through the pandemic. Pennsylvania’s Department of Aging says it has no data to suggest that a lack of caseworkers contributed to the increase in deaths.

