Chain-reaction collision in dense fog on Turkish motorway leaves at least 10 people dead, 57 injured

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials say a chain-reaction crash Thursday involving seven vehicles on a motorway in northwest Turkey has killed at least 10 people and injured 57 others. The pileup occurred Thursday in dense fog and low visibility some 93 miles from Istanbul. An investigation has been launched into the accident but the region’s governor said it likely occurred when a vehicle hit a truck in poor visibility, triggering other crashes at the rear. Authorities believe some passengers died when they left their vehicles and were struck by another vehicle, Karadeniz told reporters at the scene, adding that Seven of the injured were in serious condition.

