Former Turkish club president released on bail after punching referee at top league game

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says the former president of a top division soccer team who was jailed for punching a referee has been released on bail. Faruk Koca resigned as president of MKE Ankaragucu after punching referee Halil Umut Meler. Koca attacked Meler after the final whistle of a 1-1 draw between Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor on Dec. 11. He is scheduled to stand trial on Jan. 9. The Turkish Football Federation suspended all league games for a week in response to the incident and imposed a permanent ban on Koca.

