German police say they are holding a man in connection with a threat to Cologne Cathedral

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have detained a man in connection with a reported threat to Cologne Cathedral over the holiday weekend. Police searched the cathedral with sniffer dogs just before Christmas, and Christmas Eve worshippers faced security checks to get into midnight Mass there. Cologne police say they took precautions over Christmas even though the information they had pointed to a threat on New Year’s Eve. On Tuesday, police said an apartment in Wesel, near the Dutch border, was searched on Christmas Eve and five men were detained. Four were then freed, but authorities say a 30-year-old Tajik man is still being held in the interest of preventing danger.

