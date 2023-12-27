New Year’s safety reminders from Indio Police

Ahead of New Year's celebrations, the Indio Police Department is reminding residents to avoid any activity that is illegal and dangerous while ringing in 2024.

"Don't spend time with Indio Police Department on New Year's eve or New Year's day. Spend it with your family and friends instead," according to Benjamin Guitron, Public Information Officer with Indio Police Department.

The department released the following list:

Do not drive impaired – Use a sober designated driver, public transportation, taxi, or a ride-share service to get to and from.

Do not text while driving – Do not text while driving its dangerous to you, passengers and pedestrians.

Do not discharge a firearm in celebration of the New Year – Discharging firearms into the air endangers the public’s safety. Remember, what goes up, will ultimately come down.

Do not use fireworks – Fireworks are dangerous and illegal. Indio City Code does not permit fireworks in the city limits.

Avoid having loud music and loud parties – Disturbing the peace by loud music or loud parties is an Indio City Code violation.

The Indio Police Department will have additional police personnel on duty for directed enforcement.

