North Dakota lawmaker who used homophobic slurs during DUI arrest has no immediate plans to resign
By JACK DURA
Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota Republican does not immediately plan to resign following a DUI traffic stop in which he used homophobic and anti-migrant language against a police officer. Republican state Rep. Nico Rios said in a statement on Wednesday that he is “seriously mulling all aspects” of his future, and plans to seek help for his issues with alcoholism. On Tuesday, the House majority leader and party officials publicly called for his resignation. Rios was pulled over on Dec. 15 and arrested on a charge of drunken driving.