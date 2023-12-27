Skip to Content
News

One killed, another seriously hurt after off-road vehicle overturns near Banning

KESQ
By
Published 2:39 PM

One person was killed and another critically injured today in an off-roading crash south of Banning.

The accident happened just after noon on Indian Creek Truck Trail, east of the Soboba Indian Reservation, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said that when crews reached the location they found an all-terrain vehicle overturned with two occupants.   

Neither party was identified. One was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the fire department.

The other victim was taken to a regional trauma center for treatment of unspecified extensive injuries.
   The circumstances behind the crash were not disclosed.   

Sheriff's deputies were investigating.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content