One killed, another seriously hurt after off-road vehicle overturns near Banning

One person was killed and another critically injured today in an off-roading crash south of Banning.

The accident happened just after noon on Indian Creek Truck Trail, east of the Soboba Indian Reservation, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said that when crews reached the location they found an all-terrain vehicle overturned with two occupants.

Neither party was identified. One was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the fire department.

The other victim was taken to a regional trauma center for treatment of unspecified extensive injuries.

The circumstances behind the crash were not disclosed.

Sheriff's deputies were investigating.