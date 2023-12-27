Russian presidential hopeful loses appeal against authorities’ refusal to register her for the race

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian politician calling for peace in Ukraine has lost her appeal against election officials’ refusal to accept her nomination for the country’s presidential race that President Vladimir Putin is all but certain to win. Former regional legislator Yekaterina Duntsova has called for peace in Ukraine. Russia’s Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Duntsova’s appeal against the Central Election Commission’s refusal to accept Duntsova’s initial nomination by a group of supporters over paperwork errors. The tight control that Putin has established during 24 years in power makes his reelection in March all but assured. Prominent critics who could challenge him are either in prison or living abroad, and most independent media have been banned.

