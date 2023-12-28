A cargo ship picking up Ukrainian grain hits a Russian floating mine in the Black Sea, officials say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say a civilian cargo ship has struck a Russian mine in the Black Sea near Ukraine’s Danube ports, injuring two sailors. The incident underscored the dangers faced by ships exporting Ukrainian grain during the war. Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces said the Panama-flagged ship struck the floating mine during stormy weather as it went to pick up grain. Fighting grinds on through the winter and likely will continue into a third year. Ukraine is aiming to bolster its financial resources for a possibly protracted war. That means ensuring its exports by sea.

