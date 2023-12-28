As Gaza war grinds on, tensions soar along Israel’s volatile northern border with Lebanon

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli officials are stepping up threats against the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. They warn that Israel is running out of patience as the two sides continue to trade fire along Israel’s volatile northern border. A top Israeli Cabinet member said Wednesday that if the international community and the Lebanese government don’t restrain Hezbollah, Israel will. The army chief says the military has approved plans in case it decides to open a second front in the north. The fighting along Israel’s northern border has raised fears of a wider regional war.

By TIA GOLDENBERG and ABBY SEWELL Associated Press

