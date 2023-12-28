Bills player Von Miller calls domestic abuse allegations made against him ‘100% false’

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has disputed the allegations of him assaulting the mother of his children, who is pregnant, by calling them “100% false” and “blown out of proportion.” In addressing the media for the first time since turning himself into police in suburban Dallas on Nov. 30, Miller acknowledged he and his girlfriend have problems just like any couple does. But he then stressed they have not involved any of the allegations made against him. The 34-year-old Miller faces a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman. He is free after posting a $5,000 bond. The woman and Miller have been in a relationship for seven years.

