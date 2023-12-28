Skip to Content
CHP implementing Maximum Enforcement Period ahead of New Year

By
today at 12:12 PM
Published 11:54 AM

The California Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to navigate the roads safely this holiday season.

CHP Officer David Torres said, "Last weekend statewide there were 20 people killed in crashes within CHP jurisdiction between Dec. 22 and Dec. 25. Additionally CHP arrested 900 impaired drivers."

Within that same period CHP Indio investigated over 50 crashes.

All CHP offices throughout California will be implementing their Maximum Enforcement Period starting Friday, Dec. 29 at 6:01 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

During last year's New Year's Maximum Enforcement Period, CHP officers made 570 DUI arrests statewide.

Here are some tips to keep in mind as you plan to navigate the roads ahead of the New Year:

  • Wear your seatbelt
  • Avoid distracted driving. Including texting, checking or changing GPS, eating, etc.
  • Do not drive impaired. Instead use a sober designated driver, public transportation, taxi, or a ride-share service to get to and from.
  • Be aware of your surroundings and other drivers on the roads.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
