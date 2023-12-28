Independent lawyers begin prosecuting cases of sexual assault and other crimes in the US military

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military has opened a new chapter in how it investigates and prosecutes cases of sexual assault and other major crimes. The military on Thursday is putting independent lawyers in charge of those decisions, sidelining commanders after years of pressure from Congress. Long resisted by Pentagon leaders, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has called it “the most important reform to our military justice system” in recent history. It was finally forced by frustrated members of Congress who believed that too often commanders would fail to take victims’ complaints seriously or would try to protect alleged perpetrators in their units. The new law was fueled by a persistent increase in sexual assaults and harassment across the military.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.