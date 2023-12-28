Maine bars Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president
By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and DAVID SHARP
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Democratic secretary of state is removing former President Donald Trump from that state’s primary ballot. Shenna Bellows becomes the first election official to take action unilaterally to bar Trump under the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment. The Civil War-era clause bans those who “engaged in insurrection” from office. It’s the same provision cited recently by the Colorado Supreme Court to remove Trump from the ballot in that state. The U.S. Supreme Court will likely rule on whether the provision applies to Trump and whether he can still run for president.