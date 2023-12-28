Missouri school board to reinstate Black history classes with new curriculum

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Students at a suburban St. Louis school district can take elective Black history courses in a reversal of the conservative-led school boards’ decision just last week to cancel the classes. But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that school leaders on Thursday said the Francis Howell School Board first must approve a new curriculum that is “politically neutral.” The school board last week voted to drop Black history classes, five months after the same board rescinded an anti-discrimination policy adopted in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd. Following a backlash, the board president says they will instead revamp the Black history curriculum.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.