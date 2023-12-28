Nikki Haley doesn’t mention slavery when asked what caused the Civil War. She later walks that back

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is walking back an answer she gave to a voter about the reason for the Civil War that didn’t include a mention of slavery. Haley was asked Wednesday at a town hall in Berlin, New Hampshire, what she believed had caused the war. The former South Carolina governor talked about the role of government, replying it was about “the freedoms of what people could and couldn’t do.” The questioner said he was astonished her answer didn’t mention slavery. Haley retorted: “What do you want me to say about slavery?” On Thursday, Haley said in a radio interview, “Of course the Civil War was about slavery.”

