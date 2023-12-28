US sanctions money network tied to the Yemen Houthi rebels blamed for shipping vessel attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is imposing sanctions on a group of money exchange services from Yemen to Turkey alleged to be providing funds to Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who have been launching attacks on commercial shipping vessels in the southern Red Sea. The sanctions imposed Thursday target the head of a financial intermediary in Sana’a, Yemen, and three exchange houses in both Yemen and Turkey. The Houthis have sporadically targeted ships in the region previously, but the attacks have increased since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, spiking after an Oct. 17 explosion at a hospital in Gaza killed and injured many. Houthi leaders have insisted Israel is their target.

