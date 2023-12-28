Washington taking lessons from ‘Boys in the Boat’ into the CFP semifinal

The Washington Huskies are applying lessons from Olympic rowing in 1936 to their quest for a college football national title at the dawn of 2024. The Huskies watched the new film “The Boys in the Boat” shortly before departing Seattle for New Orleans and a College Football Playoff semifinal date with Texas in Monday’s Sugar Bowl. The movie recounts how students of modest means came together at the University of Washington during the Depression and wound up winning gold in an eight-man boat at the Berlin Games. Washington tight end Jack Westover says the film depicts “a big part of Huskie history.”

