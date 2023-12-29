1 dead after truck hits several people in city in southern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police say one person is dead after a truck struck several people in southern Germany. Police say the 63-year old driver struck a group of five people close to the railway station in downtown Passau. A 37-year old woman died at the site and the other four pedestrians were severely injured, including the woman’s 11-year-old child. Police told German news agency dpa that they are “currently assuming that this was an accident situation.” An investigation is ongoing.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.