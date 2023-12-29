5.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Aceh province. No casualties reported

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — A strong and shallow undersea earthquake has shaken part of Indonesia’s Aceh province, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said Saturday the magnitude 5.9 earthquake was centered 225 miles east of Sinabang, a coastal town in Aceh province at a depth of 6.2 miles. Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks. The agency put a preliminary magnitude at 6.3. In 2004, an extremely powerful Indian Ocean quake set off a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

