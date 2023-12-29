An associate of Russian opposition leader Navalny is sentenced to 9 years in prison

MOSCOW (AP) — An associate of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to nine years in prison, the latest move in a relentless Kremlin crackdown on dissent. Ksenia Fadeyeva, a regional legislator who headed a local branch of Navalny’s organization in the Siberian city of Tomsk, was convicted and sentenced on Friday on charges of organizing an extremist group. Her lawyers said they would appeal the verdict. Navalny, the most prominent foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism. Earlier this month, he was moved from a prison in central Russia to a remote Arctic prison colony known for its harsh conditions.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.