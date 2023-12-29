An avalanche killed 2 skiers on Mont Blanc. A hiker in the French Alps also died in a fall

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say an avalanche on Mont Blanc swept two skiers to their deaths and left another injured. A hiker was killed on another slope in the French Alps. The local administration says the avalanche Thursday swept through an off-piste area of the Saint-Gervais-les-Bains ski resort at an altitude of 2,300 meters. Dozens of mountain rescuers set out to search for skiers trapped. The administration said they found a man and a woman dead and one person injured, and rescued five others. An investigation was opened into the cause of the avalanche. The mayor said weather conditions were too unstable for such risky outings.

