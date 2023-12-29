North Dakota lawmaker’s district GOP echoes call on him to resign after slurs to police in DUI stop

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Local Republican Party leaders are joining calls for a North Dakota GOP lawmaker to resign after he made profane, homophobic and anti-migrant comments to police during a traffic stop and arrest on a charge of drunken driving earlier this month. Republican state Rep. Nico Rios, of Williston, has said he has no plans to immediately resign, but he is mulling his future and will seek help for alcohol issues. Earlier this week, Republican House Majority Leader Mike Lefor and North Dakota Republican Party Chairwoman Sandi Sanford called on Rios to step down. He was elected in 2022 to a four-year House term.

