Poland says an unidentified object has entered its airspace from Ukraine. A search is underway

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s armed forces say an unknown airborne object has entered the country’s airspace from the direction of Ukraine and subsequently vanished off radars. The Operational Command of the Armed Forces said Friday on social media that the unidentified object was observed by radars of Poland’s air defense system from the moment it crossed the border until the signal disappeared. It said troops have been mobilized to identify and find the object. There are no immediate reports of any explosion or casualties. Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk has convened meetings with national security officials.

