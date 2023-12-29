Trump ballot decision leads Maine lawmaker to call for impeachment of top state election official
By DAVID SHARP
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s top election official could face an impeachment attempt in the state Legislature over her decision to keep former President Donald Trump off the primary ballot. At least one Republican lawmaker has vowed to pursue an impeachment against Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows despite long odds in the Democratic-controlled Legislature. Bellows said Friday that she had no comment on the impeachment effort. She noted that she suspended her decision pending an anticipated appeal in Superior Court. The secretary of state’s decision makes Maine something of an outlier in New England. Election officials in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont have said Trump will be on the ballot.