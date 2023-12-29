What to stream this week: Barbenheimer, ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ and K-pop act TVXQ

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include the return of “Night Court” and the release of an early K-pop sensation, the boy band TVXQ. While there’s plenty of new movies in theaters this Christmas, many of the year’s best films — including Barbenheimer — can be watched in your living room. 2024 also kicks off in a big way with “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League” hosted by Terry Crews, which sees Mel B returns to judge alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum, and each selects from a talent pool of past winners, finalists, fan favorites and other standout contestants.

By The Associated Press

