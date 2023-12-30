Ex-Florida QB Jalen Kitna headed to UAB after serving probation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Former Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna is heading to UAB in an attempt to resurrect his football career. Kitna has been admitted to the school after serving six months of probation as part of a plea deal that included dismissal of five felony child pornography charges. Kitna received six months of probation in July after pleading guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct, second-degree misdemeanors. He’s set to play for former NFL quarterback and current Blazers coach Trent Dilfer. Kitna is the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.