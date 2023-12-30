Family of 4 found dead in apparent murder-suicide by New York police sergeant

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York police sergeant is believed to have fatally shot his wife and two sons before taking his own life inside their suburban home. Police say they discovered the bodies of Watson Morgan, Ornela Morgan and their two sons, ages 10 and 12, while carrying out a wellness check on the family’s home in New City. Police said in a statement that Watson Morgan was a sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department. He is believed to have killed his family members before taking his own life with a handgun.

