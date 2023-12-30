Flash floods kill 21 people in South Africa’s coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal, police say

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African police spokesperson says flash floods killed 21 people in the small town of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal province. The floods hit the town on Christmas Day, destroying about 1400 homes, with the death toll expected to rise as an unconfirmed number of people are still missing, he said. Search and rescue teams have been scouring rivers to recover bodies with the operation expected to continue throughout the weekend. KwaZulu-Nata province has witnessed devastating floods lately. In June, heavy rainfall triggered deluges that killed seven people and in April last year, devastating floods killed more than 440 people.

