How to watch Texas vs. Washington in Sugar Bowl: Start time, channel, livestream

Texas and Washington will meet in the Sugar Bowl for a chance to play in the national championship game. The unbeaten and second-seeded Huskies are Pac-12 champions and led by Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. Quarterback Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns won the Big 12 title. The two teams also met in the postseason last year with Washington beating the Longhorns in the Alamo Bowl. They’ll play for much bigger stakes this time. It’s the first time Texas has made the College Football Playoff and Washington’s second appearance, joining the 2016 team.

By The Associated Press

