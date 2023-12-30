Israeli-French hostage recounts harrowing experience in captivity

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli woman who recently returned from captivity in Gaza says she was groped by her Palestinian kidnapper and lived in constant fear for weeks. Mia Schem, a 21-year-old dual citizen of Israel and France, had been attending a music festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants burst across the border and raided the event site. More than 300 people were killed and dozens taken hostage. She was released on Nov. 30 during a weeklong cease-fire. In an Israeli TV interview broadcast Friday, Schem said she was shot in the arm before she was taken from Israel and then held in a house with a family until her final days in captivity.

