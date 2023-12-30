Venezuela says troops will stay deployed until British military vessel leaves waters off Guyana
MEGAN JANETSKY
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Venezuela says it will continue to deploy nearly 6,000 troops until a British military vessel sent to neighboring Guyana leaves the waters off the coast of the two South American nations. It is the latest in mounting tensions between Venezuela and the former British colony. The century-old land dispute was recently reignited with the discovery of oil in Guyana. It only escalated when Venezuela reported that its citizens had voted in a Dec. 3 referendum to claim two-thirds of their smaller neighbor.