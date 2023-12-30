Venice is limiting tourist groups to 25 people starting in June to protect the popular lagoon city

MILAN (AP) — The Italian city of Venice has announced new limits on the size of tourist groups. Starting in June, groups will be limited to 25 people. The city also is banning the use loudspeakers. The moves are the famed canal city’s latest efforts to reduce the pressure of mass tourism. The local government in Venice previously announced plans to test a new tourist tax on day-trippers. The 5 euros ($5.45) per person fee will be applied on 29 peak days between April and mid-July, including most weekends. It is intended to regulate crowds, encourage longer visits and improve the quality of life for Venice residents.

