A lithium-ion battery fire in a cargo ship’s hold is out after several days of burning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a lithium-ion battery fire on a cargo ship is out after days of burning off the coast of Alaska. That is according to a statement late Saturday. The 19 crew members of the ship, Genius Star XI, were uninjured and technicians from the Salvage and Marine Firefighting team remain on board to ensure the fire doesn’t return. The vessel was shipping lithium-ion batteries from Vietnam to San Diego. The crew alerted the Coast Guard early Thursday morning to the fire, after pumping carbon dioxide into hold No. 1 — where the blaze began — and sealing it, fearing an explosion. An investigation into the fire’s origin will begin after response efforts have wrapped up.

