American democracy has overcome big stress tests since the 2020 election. More challenges are ahead

Over the past three years, the world’s oldest democracy has been tested in ways not seen in decades. Former President Donald Trump tried to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win, And then Trump called his supporters to Washington, where they violently stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to halt congressional certification of the 2020 vote. At the same time, American democracy has proved resilient. Trump’s attempt ultimately failed. And candidates who supported his false stolen election claims lost their own races to win statewide offices that had some election oversight in battleground states. Another big test for democracy awaits in 2024, with Trump again running for the White House.

