Chief Justice Roberts casts a wary eye on the uses of artificial intelligence in the federal courts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts is turning his focus to the promise and shortcomings of artificial intelligence in the federal courts. His annual report makes no mention of Supreme Court ethics or legal controversies involving Donald Trump. Roberts on Sunday described artificial intelligence as the “latest technological frontier” and discussed the pros and cons of computer-generated content in the legal profession. The year-end report was issued just a few days after the latest instance of AI-generated fake legal citations making their way into official court records. Roberts wrote that AI can make it much easier for people without much money to access the courts, but that any use of AI “requires caution and humility.”

