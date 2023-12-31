Colorado mother suspected of killing her 2 children and wounding a third arrested in United Kingdom
By JESSE BEDAYN
Associated Press/Report for America
A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her young children and injuring a third is under arrest in the United Kingdom. Kimberlee Singler’s 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were found dead on Dec. 19 when police responded to reported burglary at their home. Police say the burglary report turned out to be unfounded. The 35-year-old mother initially cooperated with police but disappeared during the investigation. Police obtained an arrest warrant on charges of murder and attempted murder, among other allegations.