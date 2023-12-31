Colorado mother suspected of killing her 2 children and wounding a third arrested in United Kingdom

A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her young children and injuring a third is under arrest in the United Kingdom. Kimberlee Singler’s 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were found dead on Dec. 19 when police responded to reported burglary at their home. Police say the burglary report turned out to be unfounded. The 35-year-old mother initially cooperated with police but disappeared during the investigation. Police obtained an arrest warrant on charges of murder and attempted murder, among other allegations.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.