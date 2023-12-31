Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi is declared winner of election that opposition wants redone

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s election commission says President Felix Tshisekedi has won reelection with more than 70% of the vote. The preliminary results of the Dec. 20 election were announced on Sunday in the capital, Kinshasa. The opposition and some civil society groups have demanded for the vote to be rerun due to massive logistical problems that put the validity of the outcome into question. Tshisekedi was followed by businessman Moise Katumbi, who received 18% of the vote, and Martin Fayulu, who received 5%. Nobel Peace Prize winner Denis Mukwege got less than 1%. The election chief says the results will be sent to the constitutional court for confirmation.

By SAM MEDNICK and JEAN-YVES KAMALE Associated Press

