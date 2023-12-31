German officials detain 3 more suspects in connection with a Cologne Cathedral attack threat

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have detained three more people in connection with a reported threat of an attack on the Cologne Cathedral over the holiday period. The detentions Sunday morning come only days after a 30-year-old Tajik man was taken into custody in relation to an alleged plot to attack the world-famous cathedral by Islamic extremists in the western German city. The suspects were detained in the western cities of Duisburg, Herne and Dueren, and their apartments were also searched there. German news agency dpa reports that all four suspects allegedly belong to a larger network that includes people across Germany and in other European countries.

